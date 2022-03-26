Kisii Medic Cliff Momanyi in Obado Murder Case Claims Life in Danger

A Kisii-based medic who testified in the Sharon Otieno murder case now claims his life is in danger.

Cliff Momanyi who testified against Migori governor Okoth Obado on Wednesday, is said to have disappeared shortly after taking the stand.

He, however, was found on Friday, safe and sound.

Momanyi who works at the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital is demanding to be put under witness protection.

He expressed his fear of being threatened through his lawyer, family, and coworkers, citing the importance of the evidence he presented in court.

According to his family, the clinician switched off his phone on Wednesday after leaving for Kisii as he did not want his whereabouts tracked.

This, his family said, was because he feared for his life.

His advocate and cousin, Nicholas Bosire, told reporters to respect his client’s privacy.

“His testimony is still ongoing in that murder case. He cannot stand here for an interview,” said Bosire, adding that his client was safe.

But Momanyi appeared tired and scared when he arrived at the Kisii Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) offices yesterday.

Mr Momanyi returned to his family home in Gesonso near Kisii town on Thursday night, according to family members.

He allegedly traveled there without alerting his wife, Mary Kimaiga, who had alerted authorities that her husband was missing.

“Whether he went back to the family house or not is not the issue now. Let us just respect his privacy,” said Bosire.

Momanyi told the court how he falsified medical records for Obado’s co-accused and personal assistant, Oyamo. He showed copies of the falsified medical records.

However, Ms Kimaiga claims that her husband did not inform her that he would be testifying in the murder case in which Obado is accused of killing the university student.

His family had filed a missing persons report at Kisii Central Police Station under OB number 54/23/3/2022.

The medic had last been seen online around 7.29pm on Tuesday.

