Clergy Now Wants Each Religion To Have Special National Prayer Day, Asks President Uhuru To Abolish Interfaith Councils

A vocal city pastor wants all inter-faith councils and inter-religious National Prayer Days abolished and in their place each religion allowed to hold own National Prayer Day, independent from each other.

According to Pastor Godfrey Migwi, most religious leaders in the inter-faith councils organised by the government do not represent the spiritual needs of the people they lead, but are only after the allowances given by the government.

“These interfaith group doesn’t represent the true Gospel and true worship which is good news to the people, to Christians we believe the Holy trinity, God the father ,God the son and God the Holy Spirit. Inter faith is about the only cake they receive after every meeting from the government. Now as man of God and many Christians can side with me, we’re not supposed to have a one day for mixed faith prayers, let every religion do and pray accordingly to their faith in their own special day,” wrote Migwi on Facebook.

Themain motive of the National Prayer Day is to ensure leaders owe their privileges and responsibilities before God.

“Interfaith prayers do not represent God at all here in Kenya, may be that’s why God brings calamities to our Nation, people perish for lack wisdom,” he adds.

The National Prayer Day dates back to 1987 when Kalonzo Musyoka, then Assistant Minister-cum-Deputy Speaker, was first invited for 34th US National Prayer Breakfast in Washington DC.

The event was then kick-started in Kenya by the likes of the then Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Keino, but was short-lived due to political turmoil during the multi-party struggle.

The event was reborn in 2002 with Mr Musyoka as the chairman, with several members of Parliament meeting for regular prayers.

The event has in previous years attracted hundreds and in recent times thousands from all main religions including Hindu, Muslims and Christians.

This year’s National Prayer Day was held on March 21 following the outbreak of Covid-19, with President Uhuru asking Kenyans to pray in their homes since public gatherings were banned.

“We cannot ignore the need to turn to God. In these circumstances as we have done in the past as a nation, we have always turned to God first to give thanks for the many blessings that He has bestowed on our nation,” Uhuru said in March.

