Clergy Urge Uhuru, Ruto to Call a Truce for the Sake of Peace

Religious leaders from Mombasa want President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto to call a truce.

Addressing reporters, Kenya National Congress of Pentecostal Churches and Ministries President Stanley Michuki asked the two leaders to reconcile for the sake of “peace, unity and stability of the nation”.

“We thank God for keeping our country intact despite the Covid-19 pandemic and rising political temperature. As religious leaders who pray for the stability and wellbeing of Kenya, we are concerned by the misunderstanding between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto,” said the clergyman.

Bishop Michuki said the misunderstanding poses a risk to the national peace and stability.

Bishop Tee Nalo of Praise Chapel said the tension between the two is not improving the lives of ordinary Kenyans who are already grappling with a pandemic and a deteriorating economy.

“We urge the President, who is our national symbol of unity, to engage his deputy and find a solution to their differences. We also appeal to the DP to be willing to sit down with the President before matters get out of hand,” said the man of the cloth.

The president and his deputy, he said, should forgive each other as is taught in church which they frequent.

“Be kind, tenderhearted and forgiving just as God in Christ has forgiven you. We believe whatever differences they have are reconcilable,” added Bishop Michuki.

On Wednesday, the head of state dared Dr Ruto to resign if dissatisfied with the government at whose pleasure he serves.

“People know what happens when you disagree with each other in developed civilised democracies, what people do, and I would hope that people would have the courage and the guts to do that instead of throwing stones in the same house that you’re living in,” said the president during a televised interview.

In response, the DP who will run on a UDA ticket in 2022 said, “No retreat, no surrender.”

“I want to tell those who are against us that they should know that I’m a man on a mission. I have no space to retreat nor the luxury to surrender,” said Ruto.

After his remarks, his security drawn from the elite General Service Unit (GSU) was withdrawn on Thursday afternoon.

31 officers from the Administration Police took over guard at his Karen, Sugoi and Elgon View residences.

