Clergy Condemns Police For Using Live Bullets On Demonstrators

The clergy has urged the police to stop the use of live bullets to qualm the violent demonstrations in Kisumu, Kibera and Mathare

They urged the candidates to talk to their supporters and preach peace so as to avoid the violent demonstrations that are already being witnessed.

They asked the Inspector General, Joseph Boinnet to hold police to account for the type of force they will use to handle the demonstrations.

They congratulated the President, Uhuru Kenyatta and urged him to unite the whole country.

The inter religious leaders came from both the Christian and Muslim communities.

Calm has been restored, said the CS Interior Security, Fred Matiang’i.

Several people have been reported dead including an 8 year old girl, Stephane George in Nairobi’s Mathare area.

