Clergy Association Vows To Mobilize Kenyans To Vote No In Referendum

The Church and Clergy Association of Kenya (CCAK) has expressed displeasure in the BBI vowing to mobilize Kenyans to vote No in the coming referendum.

According to the association, the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) has not incorporated the wishes of thousands of Kenyans.

The CCAK Chairman Hudson Ndeda stated that the bill was forced on people although he cites that there is room to reach a consensus.

“We know that this Bill may be forced down our throats but we want to tell the proponents of the amendments that we will be waiting for them at the ballot come 2022,” Ndeda is quoted by Star.

Ndeda further refuted the claims that the church did not give its views in the bill stating that the church views were submitted in March. Consequently, he was against the position of a prime minister, two deputies nd additional constituencies.

“We made our submissions on March 5, 2020 at Laico Regency but our very key proposals were not captured in the final draft of the BBI,” he said.

His sentiments were echoed by CCAK Secretary-General Geoffrey Gichuku who questioned the intentions of BBI at this time.

“We are just wondering what these people who don’t want to listen to us now will tell us come 2022,” Gichuku lamented.

Earlier in the week, the BBI secretariat presented 4.4 million signatures supporting BBI to the IEBC. IEBC CEO Wafula Chebukati received the signatures at Anniversary Towers.

“We have decided to submit 4.4 million signatures, we are also presenting the signatures plus the Bill,” BBI Secretariat Co-Chair Dennis Waweru said.

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed on his part said there was no room for more changes to the Bill. He insisted that what’s left is the formulation of a Yes/No question.

He also dismissed calls for a multiple-choice referendum as suggested by Deputy President William Ruto and allies.

DP Ruto wants IEBC to be mandated to vary 20 percent of the 70 new constituencies, the reintroduction of woman representatives in the National Assembly.

The DP’s side wants the plebiscite held in 2022 alongside the general elections.

