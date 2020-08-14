Cleophas Malala Among Senators Whose Bank Accounts Have Been Frozen By State

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala is among Senators who reportedly had their bank accounts frozen over their stand on the ongoing county revenue sharing debate.

“Yes (my accounts have been frozen), but I have decided to remain silent on the matter though I remain firm on my decision to save Kenya,” the Senator told the Star in an interview.

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi is also among senators said to have woken up to frozen bank accounts for allegedly opposing the population-driven sharing formula fronted by the President Uhuru Kenyatta government.

Linturi had moved an amendment to Nairobi counterpart Johnson Sakaja’s proposal on the disputed formula fronted by the House Finance committee which a section of Senators argued that was not favourable to “poor” counties.

The Senator proposed a reduction to the baseline (equal share) from Ksh316.5 billion as proposed by Sakaja to Ksh270 billion.

He suggested that other parameters of sharing revenue should apply to the difference of Ksh46.5 billion.

He received overwhelming support from like-minded senators under the ‘Kenya Moja‘ axis comprising among others Malala, Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet), Mutula Kilonzo (Makueni) and Ledama ole Kina (Narok).

Several other senators, who voted to pass Linturi’s amendments, are also said to have been affected by the move by state agencies to freeze their bank accounts but are yet to comment on the matter publicly.

Yesterday, Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot criticised the government terming the move as “shameful”.

“A number of Senators who voted in support of Sen Linturi’s amendment to the Revenue Formulae report wake up to frozen bank accounts and fictitious Tax demands from KRA. Shameful of the so-called system. The resolve is firmer. Kenya must win this war against Impunity,” he wrote on Twitter.

On Tuesday, the Senate failed for a record eight-time to agree on how the Ksh316 billion from the national government should be distributed in counties.

The Senate will reconvene today to debate on other proposals fronted by Senators Petronilla Were (nominated), Kimani Wamatangi (Kiambu) and James Orengo (Siaya).

