Senator Cleophas Malala Released On Sh2.5 Million Bond In By-election Chaos Case

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has been granted Sh2.5 million grant with surety in Matungu by-election chaos case.

The lawmaker surrendered to the police on Monday after DPP Noordin Haji directed the DCI to arrest and interrogate him in connection with the violence.

Malala was among other elected leaders summoned by the DCI for grilling over the violence.

Read: Lawmakers Malala, Osoro Surrender To Police Over By-election Chaos

He was also among 10 others summoned by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) over the violence witnessed during the mini-polls.

The Kakamega lawmaker was allegedly involved in a scuffle with Homa Bay Woman Rep Gladys Wanga.

It was said that the senator confronted Wanga who was allegedly bribing voters at Bulimbo Primary School.

Read Also: Senators Omanga, Malala Among 10 Lawmakers Summoned By NCIC Over By-election Chaos

At the same time, his bodyguard was arrested for alleged misuse of a firearm after he fired in the air to disperse a crowd that wanted to set his boss’s car ablaze.

The senator was also said to have lost Sh2 million in cash which he allegedly intended to bribe voters.

Chaos was also witnessed in the same area where former Sports CS Rashid Echesa slapped an IEBC official.

Read Also: Echesa Released On Sh1 Million Bail In IEBC Official Assault Case

In London ward, police engaged locals and politicians in running battles. Violence was also witnessed in Kabuchai Constituency as well as in Hells Gate, and Kiamokama County Assembly Wards.

No incidences were reported in Huruma and Kitise/Kithuki County Assembly Wards.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu