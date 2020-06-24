Classrooms To Have 15 to 20 Learners At A Time When Schools Reopen – Magoha

Classrooms will hold between 15 to 20 learners when schools reopen, Education CS Prof George Magoha has said.

This will help ensure the learners maintain the required 1.5 metres social distance between them so as to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Appearing before the Senate Committee on Education last week, the bullish CS noted that the ministry could roll out a shift system, with only a fraction of learners allowed to be in school.

Teachers will also be required to report back to school two weeks before learning resumes on September 1.

Further the minister said, every child will receive at least two face masks.

On Monday after inspecting the progress of manufacturing face masks for learners at Rivatex, Magoha said 24 million pieces will be delivered to schools in August.

“Once we agree on the prototype, then we will get the pricing so that when schools open in September, face masks will be in the institutions by mid-August as per the presidential directive,” Prof Magoha said.

Five other face mask manufacturers have also been tasked with producing masks for the school going children.

Prof Magoha also told the Senate committee that class 8 and form four students will most likely sit for their national examinations in April 21. That is if the COVID-19 situation stabilizes by September this year, he said.

He has also proposed longer learning periods if learners were to complete the syllabus on time, that was back in May.

The surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the country has seen learning suspended for more than three months now.

