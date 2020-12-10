Classic 105 Presenter Terry Muikamba Quits After Landing New Show At KTN

Classic 105 presenter Terry Muikamba has quit after landing a new show with KTN’s Standard Media Group.

Muikamba who was hosting the show alongside Mike Mondo took to social media to inform her fans of the decisions stating that the show would always have a place in her heart.

“This show will forever have a special place in my heart! It’s been exactly 3 years since we started and I leave knowing we did a THING! Thank you for always supporting me and being part of my journey! ” She wrote on Instagram.

She further announced the show at KTN home with the caption, “I am that girl with the deals.”

The show will be aired live every Wednesday at 8 PM and aims at providing enticing offers for different products that the audience gets to walk away with.

Muikamba has worked in several radio stations including Family Radio, Hot 96 alongside Willis Raburu where they hosted the morning drive and finally Classic 105 where she has served for approximately 3 years.

