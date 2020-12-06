Claire Munene Appointed Director For Customer Experience As Telkom Kenya Makes Senior Appointments

Telkom has made senior appointments aimed at building its leadership bench strength; fortifying its operations and customer service excellence and aligning these with its new strategic direction.

Claire Munene and Saddiq Mwai join as the new Director, Customer Experience, and the Director of Digital Financial Services, respectively, within the Telkom Consumer Service Delivery Unit, with Elam Muchira, joining as Director, Internal Audit.

Claire has over 14 years’ experience in Customer Experience, with a focus on the telecommunications and banking sectors.

Prior to joining Telkom, she served as the Vice President – Partnerships at Ajua – Africa’s first Integrated Customer Experience Company. She has also served as HOD, Customer Value Management at Safaricom. While at Safaricom, she was recognised as one of the top 10 managers, within the company. She was also responsible for the review of airtime borrowing product ‘Okoa Jahazi’ through Customer Experience enhancements in the FY 2015.

Claire holds qualifications in Project Management from the University of George Washington and has also gone through the VMS Series Boot Camp from the MIT.

Saddiq has over 20 years’ experience in strategic project management and business transformation through the use of digital technologies.

He was responsible for the implementation of core banking systems in 12 leading commercial banks in the region, including the Central banks of Kenya, Rwanda and Burundi.

He was also the Project Leader responsible for the implementation of a Human Capital Management System for 13 countries in Africa. Saddiq was also the Team Leader for the development of three national ICT strategies, SMART Rwanda Master Plan 2016/2020, ICT4RAg 2016/20, ICT Hub Strategy 2019/24 all approved by Government of Rwanda in 2016.

Saddiq holds an Executive MBA from the Maastricht School of Management, a BSc. Mathematics & Physics from the University of Nairobi and he also has a Post Graduate Diploma in Islamic Banking and Insurance from the Institute of Islamic Banking and Insurance.

Elam Muchira – Director, Internal Audit. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]Elam is an audit, compliance and risk management professional, who has been specialising in internal controls and governance process improvement in the telecommunications sector.

Elam has worked within Internal Audit Functions for companies such as Wananchi Group (Head of Internal Audit) and Safaricom (Principal Auditor for Commercial Processes). He has also worked at PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PWC), where he led external audit teams in providing assurance on statutory and group financial reports for entities such as: Airtel Tanzania, Vodafone Tanzania, Unilever Kenya, GSK, Kakuzi and Jubilee Insurance.

Elam holds a BSc in Computer Science and is a Certified Information Systems Auditor. He is also a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

