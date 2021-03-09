Claims Of Uhuru’s Plan To Betray Raila Is A Plot By Tangatanga To Scuttle BBI-Kimunya

National Assembly Majority leader and Kipipiri MP Amos Kimunya has dismissed claims of betrayal in the handshake as a plot by Tangatanga to scuttle the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

According to Kimunya, the rumors being peddled alluding that President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga are at loggerheads are untrue and aimed to frustrate the success of BBI.

Further, Kimunya while speaking to a local publication revealed that the lies are being peddled by individuals who were displeased by the overwhelming support that BBI received in the county assemblies.

Hence, he stated that those who wanted BBI to fail are panicking as the Bill is a guaranteed success.

Read:Mixed Reactions as Raila’s Camp Claims Handshake in Trouble

“There are people who got shocked, who thought BBI is not going anywhere. They are now planting insinuations to rub ODM the wrong way. Unfortunately, some people within ODM may have swallowed the bait,” Kimunya said.

He added, “It is not an event. It is a process. It will not end with the BBI. It is supposed to be until all the policy issues have been implemented. It is a long-term thing and we are committed to it. Handshake is bigger than politics. The President is not a candidate in the 2022 elections. But he would want to see the country united even after he is gone.”

So far, 43 out of 47 counties passed the BBI Constitution Amendment Bill, with only Nandi, Baringo and Elgeiyo Marakwet Counties rejecting it.

Over the weekend, there were mixed reactions after a section of ODM legislators claimed all was not well in the handshake as succession politics gained momentum.

Read Also: BBI Co-chair Dennis Waweru Responds To Allegations Of Rifts Within Secretariat

In a bold statement Siaya Senator James Orengo while addressing residents in n his Siaya backyard alleged a plot to sabotage the March 9, 2018, handshake.

Orengo claimed that there were “cabals” in government led by senior civil servants who had hijacked the President and Raila’s pet project, the Building Bridges Initiative, kicking out the BBI Secretariat that was key in the implementation of the initiative, for their selfish interests.

The leaders, whom Orengo claimed have been sponsoring violence in recent by-elections, are reportedly pushing for a Senator Gideon Moi Presidency. Read Also: Over 20 MCAs Who Voted Against BBI Bill To Be Punished-Kuttuny “As Uhuru and Raila are talking about BBI, there is a cabal of civil servants inside the government who have already decided who will rule Kenya in 2022. We saw it during Kibaki’s time and Mzee Jomo Kenyatta’s time. This is a warning shot to these people, they are trying to derail us, and we will expose them, ” said Orengo. His sentiments were echoed by Suna Eats MP Junet Mohamed and Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo. The remarks sparked a debate on social media with a section of Kenyans alluding that betrayal was in the offing further linking Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho to the fallout claims.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu