Former CJ Mutunga wants Judges to Down Tools Over State’s “Disobedience” of Court Orders

Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga has asked judges to down tools in protest of the Executive’s continued disobedience of court orders.

Speaking on Thursday during an event held at the United Green Movement party’s headquarters in Nairobi, Mutunga said a go-slow would compel the Executive to obey court orders and rule of law.

Last week, the former CJ slammed the government over the disobedience of orders directing the authorities to grant exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna unconditional entry into his motherland.

He said he would travel to Canada and accompany Miguna home on November 16, 2021.

Today, Mutunga said his team understands that bringing Miguna back home will be difficult, but they will still do all they can to ensure Miguna is back home.

During the event, UGM co-party chair Augustine Neto confirmed that the self-declared National Resistance Movement (NRM) General has already bought an air ticket and is scheduled to land in Kenya on November 16 early in the morning.

Mutunga, a human rights defender, last Wednesday cited two reasons for his extraordinary move.

“The first is because of the continued, flagrant and reprehensible defiance of the Government of Kenya, its agencies and senior officials, against the numerous valid court orders in favour of Mr Miguna,” he said.

“The second reason … is to support and defend the independence of our Judiciary, its authority and the people’s confidence in it.”

Miguna’s attempts to return home have severally been thwarted by the government in the recent past despite several court orders.

He was in January last year ejected from Air France and Lufthansa flights following a red alert issued by the government blocking him from entering Kenya.

The Canada-based barrister was forcefully deported on February 7, 2018, after being in police custody for days following his arrest for presiding over ODM leader Raila Odinga’s oath as the people’s president on January 30, 2018.

He was deported, for the second time, on March 29 after spending more than 72 hours in a tiny room at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) after authorities denied him entry into the country.

