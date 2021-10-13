Ex-CJ Mutunga: Politicians Should Shun Obsession With English Premier League, Support Local Football

Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga is concerned that Kenyan political class are giving more attention to the Premier League to the detriment of local football.

The most watched league in the world is a magnet to many supporters mostly the young, and the political class has taken full advantage of the fame to endear themselves to them.

Notable Kenyan politicians who proudly identify themselves with Premier League clubs include former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who is an ardent Arsenal supporter.

Deputy President William Ruto is also an Arsenal fan.

However, in the wake of another Kenya’s failed bid to qualify for a maiden FIFA World Cup, Mutunga is of the opinion the political class is paying too much attention to the Premier League while forgetting the local game.

“Are you surprised that our (Kenyan) politicians support (English) Premier League teams… Football is great but we don’t have to support foreign teams,” said Dr. Willy Mutunga.

Mutunga is even worried that the youth could end up being divided along these Premier League clubs.

“Soon they are going to divide the youth on the basis of foreign teams that don’t mean anything to us.

“Ask a lot of people who’s the captain of Harambee Stars, they probably don’t know,” he added.

