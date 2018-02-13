CJ Maraga Transfers Judges, Justice Odunga Transferred To Machakos High Court

The chief justice has made some significant transfers of judges, some of the judges who have been transfered include Justice George Odunga to the Machakos High court.

Justice Odunga has been accused of being lenient towards the opposition NASA. His most memorable decision includes the declaration that the process of appointing returning officer before the October 26 election was unlawful and that it violated the election act. This decision was however overturned by the court of appeal.

The Jubilee government through the secretary general had requested CJ to transfer Justice Odunga before the August 8 poll, Aden Duale had even declared to file a censure motion against him

Justice Mativo has also been affected by the transfer he moves from the constitutional review division to the Judicial division but with in Nairobi.

The others that have been transferred include Justice Joel Ngugi has been moved from Kiambu and will the presiding judge at the Nakuru High court whereas Justice Maureen Odero moves from Nakuru to the Civil Division in Nairobi.Justice Joseph Karanja has been transferred from Kisii to Homa Bay High court.

Justice Roselyn Aburii will now be the presiding Bungoma High court from the Judicial Review Division in Nairobi.

Judge George Kimondo who has been in Eldoret was posted to the Kisii High court as the presiding judge.Justice Lydia Achode of the Family Division in Nairobi has been transferred to Eldoret High court while Justice Cecilia Githua of Eldoret joins the Civil Division in Nairobi.

Judge Samuel Mukunya will move from Bungoma to Kerugoya High court whereas Judge Abida Aroni has been transferred from Bungoma to the Family Division in Nairobi.

Justice Hellen Omondi has been moved from Homa Bay to Eldoret while Judge Boaz Olao from Kerguyo to Bungoma High court.

