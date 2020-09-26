CJ Maraga Rejects Goats Gifted By Senator Malala

Chief justice David Maraga turned down three goats offered as gifts by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala.

On Friday, September 26, 2020, the Chief Justice was in Kakamega County to launch a new building that is to house the Kakamega Law Courts.

Senator Malala thus offered to gift Maraga with three goats which according to him symbolized the three arms of government; The Executive, Legislature and Judiciary that should work in unison for the betterment of the country.

Rejecting the gifts, Maraga intimated that the Judiciary conducts does not allow him to take gifts.

Read: Maraga Asks Uhuru To Dissolve Parliament Over Two-thirds Gender Rule

“This donation puts me in a bad situation. First, if I’m not wrong, the Senator has a case in one of the courts. These three goats would cost over Sh20,000, and I cannot accept the animals,” said the CJ.

The event was attended by Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, Senator Malala, area Woman Representative Elsie Muhanda and Lurambi Member of Parliament Titus Khamala.

Today I was joined by Gov. Oparanya, local leaders and residents in the official opening of the new Kakamega Court Complex. It houses 8 courtrooms, 12 chambers, 4 mediation rooms, among other facilities. The new facility will greatly improve the delivery of services in the area. pic.twitter.com/9M3nMj1brb — David Maraga (@dkmaraga) September 25, 2020

In his speech, Malala called on Maraga to revoke his advisory to President Uhuru Kenyatta calling for the dissolution of Parliament. He further urged him to mend fences with the executive.

Read Also: DCI Boss Kinoti Wants Senator Malala Charged Over Assassination Allegations

“We understand that the CJ has every reason to secure his legacy. Kenyans have no problem with that zeal and the CJ’s quest to uphold the rule of law and Constitutionalism. However, the CJ should call a truce with the Executive and Legislature by withdrawing his advisory to President Kenyatta,” said Malala.

This comes barely a week after CJ Maraga asked the head of State to dissolve parliament over its failure to enact legislation required to implement the two-thirds gender rule.

Prior to this, six petitions had been filed by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) , Margaret Toili, Fredrick Gichanga Mbugua’h, Stephen Owako, Johnn Wangai, Aoko Bernard and David Sudi in regards to the same.

Read Also: Senator Malala Wants His Security Beefed Up Over Death Threats

The petitioners faulted parliament over failure to pass the laws in accordance with Article 27(3) read together with Articles 81(b) and 100 of the 2010 Constitution despite four Court orders.

“Your Excellency, the two-thirds gender rule is an acronym for the constitutional imperative which prohibits any form of discrimination in the appointive and elective positions in our country on the basis of one’s gender. It is grounded on the declaration in Article 27(3) of the Constitution that Women and men have the right to equal treatment, including the right to equal opportunities in political, economic, cultural and social spheres, ” said Maraga.

In the recent past there existed instances of a troubled relationship between the Judiciary and the executive with the former accusing the latter of frustration and sabotage.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu.