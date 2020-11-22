CJ Maraga Orders Closure Of Meru Law Courts Over Covid-19 Cases

All in-person court operations and services at Meru Law Courts have been suspended for two weeks over coronavirus fears.

In a memo issued on Sunday, Chief Justice David Maraga indicated that staff at the courts, advocates and their staffers tested positive for the virus prompting the decision.

The suspension takes effect on Monday, November 23, 2020.

The CJ, however, noted that urgent matters will be handled virtually as the Judiciary puts in place intervention measures to curb the spread of the virus.

“To minimize the spread of the pandemic, protect public health as well as the health of members of staff, court users and justice sector partners and after consultations with key stakeholders and public officials, in-person court operations are here suspended for 14 days,” said Maraga.

“The presiding judge will issue further directions on the resumptions of regular court operations after the necessary testing of members of staff and upon the advice of Meru County Public Health Officials.”

This comes at a time what has been described as a second wave of the virus continues to ravage the country.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health announced 1,211 new Covid-19 cases from 9,304 samples. The county’s caseload now stands at 76,404.

Also, the number of fatalities rose to 1,366 after 17 more patients succumbed to the disease.

So far, the country has recorded 51,352 recoveries.

