New Dawn For Judiciary As Maraga Launches Court’s e-filing System

Chief Justice David Maraga today officially launched the electronic filing system which will see processes in the Nairobi courts go digital.

The electronic system will require lawyers, police, DPP and members of the public to register on the portal and log into the system.

To access the portal follow this link https://efiling.court.go.ke.

During the launch, Chief registrar Anne Amadi revealed that the process to digitize the courts had encountered challenges including resistance from inside and outside forces.

President of the Law Society of Kenya, Nelson Havi, who was also in attendance at the launch called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to ensure that the judiciary is well funded. He also requested that a bill be put in place to develop a proper e-filing framework. This, Havi said, will shield the digital courts from abuse.

“Judges have been subject of abuse through social media and soon doctored judgments might appear on social media.” He said.

Havi also noted that although all attempts to digitize the courts in the past had failed, the Covid-19 pandemic had pushed stakeholders to embrace the digitization process.

So far, about 170 advocates have filed their cases using the e-filing portal.

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji commended the digitization of the court system, pointing out that it will reduce corruption.

“Benefits of e-filing will lead to reduced corruption and enhance transparency,” he said.

The DPP’s office is now set to file charge sheets and disclose witness statements through the electronic system.

Haji encouraged all people to adopt quickly to the digital change urging stakeholders to take collective responsibility to ensure the system works.

After logging into the system, one is required to upload the necessary documents and also view the required court fees.

