CJ Maraga Dismisses Claims Of Siring Child Out Of Wedlock As Mere Propaganda

Chief Justice David Maraga has dismissed claims that he sired a child out of wedlock.

A woman, who identified herself as Mary Kwamboka Onyancha early today, caused a scene at the Supreme Court of Kenya after she claimed that the CJ had abandoned their child.

The woman produced a birth certificate with Maraga’s name as the father of her supposed six-year-old daughter.

Buth through his legal team led by city lawyer Danstan Omari, Maraga dismissed the document as fake.

“We have had a perusal and due diligence of the annexures that have been filed to accompany this. For those who have access to the birth certificate.. there is no registrar known as Shamwata in the whole country nor has there been an officer with the name N.P Otieno,” Omari said.

“This certificate is generated not a document to be relied on.”

Omari stated that what was witnessed today is part of the ongoing politics to force his client to resign.

Omari said that the people behind today’s drama had on June 12 erected banners along major roads in Nairobi in an attempt to defame the CJ.

The lawyer called on the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai and Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji to order a probe into the “fake” documents and take necessary action against individuals behind the “sinister” motive to soil the CJ’s name.

“The CJ is an elder of the SDA Church. The DPP should get to the root of it. We are not worried about the girl but more about who is behind it,” he said.

In a clip that has gone viral on social media, Kwamboka alleged that she had a romantic relationship with Maraga between 2013-2014 when the child in question was born.

The woman is now demanding a Ksh161,000 monthly upkeep for the child which includes Ksh45,000 rent, Ksh20,000 food, Ksh5,000 for clothing among other expenses.

“I now have a six-year-old daughter. I have the documents and have been filing cases here. He was summoned by the children’s department but he refused to come,” she said.

“We used to go to Nakuru, Naivasha everywhere that is high end…”

