CJ Maraga Child Support Case Dismissed After The Accuser Failed To Show Up In Court, Lawyer Says

The child support case detailing Chief Justice David Maraga has been dismissed by the court.

According to Maraga’s lawyer Danstan Omari, the accuser and mother of the daughter alleged to have been sired by the CJ failed to show up in court.

Last month, June 30, 2020, a woman identified as Mary Kwamboka came out guns blazing and accused the CJ of being a dead beat father and ignoring his responsibilities.

Kwamboka claimed that she and the CJ had an affair between 2013 and 2014 which led to her conceiving a daughter, now 6-years-old.

In a video circulated online, Kwamboka caused a spectacle at the Milimani Law Courts demanding an audience from the general public as well as calling for aid claiming she cannot afford a lawyer.

“I met with Maraga and had an affair. We’ve been friends since 2013 and now I have a six-year-old daughter,” said a wailing Kwamboka.

Kwamboka demanded Maraga to pay Sh161,000 monthly upkeep for the child which included Sh45,000 rent, Sh20,000 food, Sh5,000 for clothing among other expenses.

Responding to the accusations, Maraga termed them mere propaganda saying the birth certificate presented was fake.

“We have had a perusal and due diligence of the annexures that have been filed to accompany this. For those who have access to the birth certificate.. there is no registrar known as Shamwata in the whole country nor has there been an officer with the name N.P Otieno,” Omari said.

Maraga’s counsel further noted that the spectacle witnessed at the Supreme Court as choreographed by Kwamboka was part of the ongoing politics to force his client to resign.

“The CJ is an elder of the SDA Church. The DPP should get to the root of it. We are not worried about the girl but more about who is behind it,” added Omari.

