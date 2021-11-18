CJ Koome Promises Action After Sonko Videos Implicating Justice Chitembwe

Chief Justice Martha Koome has weighed in on the leaked videos by former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko detailing the rot in the judiciary with Justice Said Chitembwe at the helm.

Addressing the media on Thursday, the CJ stated that she is aware of the videos that have been leaked online adding that she will meet with the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and give the next cause of action.

Over the weekend, Former Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko threw the internet into a frenzy by releasing a video footage exposing the rot in the judiciary with Justice Said Chitembwe at the center.

Dubbed “The Rot in the Kenyan Judiciary” the first trailer of a five-part series detailed the events that led to Mike Sonko’s impeachment, fraudulent dealings at the chamber of Justice Said Chitembwe and the involvement of his brother, Amana Saidi as well as the circumstances surrounding the swearing-in of Ann Kananu as Nairobi Governor.

Following the revelations, LSK president Nelson Havi directed the JSC to initiate the removal of the judge in question before the whole thing blows up.

“I have examined the exposé by Mike Sonko. The Judiciary took him out of office through subterfuge and he is determined to go down with it if JSC does not act. JSC must initiate the process of removal of the Judge on its own, without any further delay. It is so ordered,” Havi wrote on Twitter.

However, appearing on KTN yesterday, Justice Chitembwe alluded that Sonko was out to seek revenge following his impeachment.

Chitembwe said the former county boss was unhappy that his petition challenging Anne Kananu’s swearing-in did not sail through.

“It is not a coincidence that the videos are released on the day of Anne Kananu’s swearing-in. He was angry the petition did not go through. He is on record asking why I dismissed the case yet I am his uncle. The videos were released out of anger,” he said.

He added that he and Sonko enjoyed a cordial relationship until he (Chitembwe) gave the green light for Kananu’s swearing-in. Chitembwe has ideally told off those pushing for his removal to follow due processes as he is ready to defend himself. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

