CJ Koome Posts New Court of Appeal Judges

Chief Justice Martha Koome has transferred Court of Appeal judges and posted newly appointed judges to their stations.

In a statement, Koome said the transfers have been effected following consultations with the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Daniel Musinga.

“The transfers are done in accordance with the Transfer Policy of the Court of Appeal that spells out clearly how long a judge should serve in one station, among other issues,” said Koome.

The changes take effect on July 1, 2021.

Following the changes; Justices Daniel Musinga will serve as President, Court of Appeal Nairobi, Lady Justice Hannah Okwengu, Head- Civil Division, Nairobi, Justice Mohamed Warsame, COA Representative to Judicial Service Commission, Nairobi, Justice Asike Makhandia, Head, Criminal Division, Nairobi and Justice Kathurima M’Inoti as Director, Judiciary Training Institute, Nairobi.

Also posted in Nairobi are; Lady Justices Roselyn Nambuye, Wanjiru Karanja, Agnes Murgor, Fatuma Sichale, Jamila Mohammed, Hellen Omondi and Justices Imaana Laibuta, Sankale ole Kantai and Msagha Mbogholi.

Justice Francis Tuiyott, Lady Justice Mumbi Ngugi have been posted in Kisumu as well as Justice Patrick O. Kiage who will serve as Presiding Judge.

Lady Justices Pauline Nyamweya and Jessie Lesiit will serve in Mombasa. Justice Gatembu Kairu will serve as the Presiding Judge.

The changes comes two weeks after President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed 34 of 40 judges nominated by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

