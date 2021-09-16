CJ Koome Names Best Performing Courts as She Unveils Vision for Judiciary

Chief Justice Martha Koome on Thursday named the best performing courts in the country.

Speaking during the launch of the Performance Management & Measurement Understandings Evaluation Report 2019/2020 at the Supreme Court of Kenya in Nairobi, the CJ said the best performing High Court Stations in the different categories were Makueni, Milimani Civil Division and Nakuru.

In the Employment and Labour Relations Court, she named Kisumu and Nakuru as leading stations.

The report detailed that there were six best performing Magistrates’ Courts in the different categories. These were Limuru, Marsabit, Mombasa, Engineer, Tononoka Children’s Court and Gatundu Magistrate’s Court.

On the performance of the Kadhis Courts, Garissa and Voi Kadhis’ courts emerged top.

Cooperatives Tribunal and National Environment Tribunal (NET) were ranked as the best performing Tribunals in the country.

The best performing Administrative Units were the Office of the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary, Office of the Registrar Environment and Land Court, Directorate of Supply Chain Management, and the Judiciary Training Institute.

The results were based on the number of cases filed in the courts.

The CJ also launched her vision for the Judiciary during the event.

“After 100 days in office, I share with Kenyans my vision for a Judiciary that is independent, efficient, accessible, responsive to the aspirations of Kenyans and a true guardian of the rule of law,” she said.

She noted that her vision is predicated on five guiding principles: Accessibility and Efficiency; Transparency and Accountability; Inclusiveness and Shared Leadership; Cooperative Dialogue and Social Justice.

“It is a vision borne out of the reality that justice is cross-cutting and is a natural desire, a legitimate expectation of every person to be treated justly and to treat others justly,” she added.

“The Judiciary under my leadership will therefore be focused on opening and broadening its doors to litigants and rendering justice to all who seek it within our borders.”

She also committed herself to ensure cases are expedited.

“No court case should drag in judicial corridors for more than three years in a trial court and one year in an appellate court,” she stated.

Koome was sworn into office on May 21, 2021, taking over from David Kenani Maraga who retired early this year.

