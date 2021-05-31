CJ Koome Gazettes Election of Justice Musinga as President of Appellate Court

Chief Justice Martha Koome on Monday gazetted the election of Justice Daniel Musinga as the President of the Court of Appeal.

Justice Musinga will serve for a period of five years.

Justice Musinga, who is the Judiciary’s Committee on Elections Chairperson, replaces Justice William Ouko who was sworn in as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Kenya.

He will also serve as a representative of the Court of Appeal to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Read: Justice Daniel Musinga Elected to Replace William Ouko As President of Appellate Court

The President of the Court of Appeal was admitted to the Bar in 1988.

He was appointed as a member of the tribunal to investigate the conduct of suspended high court judges in 2003 and in October the same year, he was formally appointed as a Judge of the High Court of Kenya.

He was then posted in Nakuru and sat on the bench there until December 2007. He later sat on the bench at the High Court in Kisii between 2008 and 2010.

He appointed Judge Of Appeal On November 8, 2012.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu