Civil Servants Risk Jail Time Over Failure to Declare Wealth by December 31

Civil servants who decline to declare their wealth before the December 31 deadline risk a Sh1 million fine or a two year jail term.

The national, county government and parastatal workers are expected to declare their wealth including that of their spouses and children.

The 884,600 workers, Public Service Commission CEO Simon Rotich said, will face penalties and other undisclosed administrative action should they fail to comply.

According to Mr Rotich, those who provide incomplete and inaccurate information in their declarations will face similar punishment.

“You are expected to commence and conclude disciplinary proceedings for cases of non-compliance from January 2, 2022, in accordance with human resource policies and procedures manual,” Mr Rotich said in a circular to all ministries, State departments and parastatals.

“All public officers in your institutions have a personal responsibility to comply and must therefore submit their complete and accurate every-two-year declarations.”

By law, public servants are required to reveal their incomes, bank deposits and assets such as land, buildings and vehicles once every two years.

Those involved in business and consultancy will be required to provide details of contracts for the supply of goods and services as well as their value.

The declarations must also capture the wealth of their spouses and children below 18 years.

The wealth declaration window was opened in November and will close on December 31.

The last wealth declaration was done in December 2019.

Currently, public servants’ wealth declarations are confidential and can only be accessed by those in pursuit of public interest.

However, Lifestyle Audit Bill, 2021 is seeking to remove restrictions on Kenyans seeking to access information on income, assets and liabilities of persons holding public office.

