Civil Servants To Protest Against Over-taxation Outside Parliament

Public servants will on Monday hold peaceful protests outside Parliament Buildings.

In a notice, the government employees said they will be protesting against over-taxation by their employer.

The protesters will be drawn from the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT), Kenya Universities Staff Union (KUSU), Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU), Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Union (KMPDU), and Kenya Union Of Domestic Hotels Educational Institutions Hospitals and Allied Workers (Kudheiha) among other unions.

The civil servants will assemble at the University of Nairobi Chancellor’s Court after which the procession will start at 8:00 am.

The protests follow a proposal by the President William Ruto-led government to tax all employees a 3 percent tax that will go towards affordable housing.

But civil servants have opposed the tax saying there should be a corresponding increase in wages.

The opposition and the general public have both criticized the government for the increase in taxes even as the cost of living soars.

But the President has insisted that job creation is the motivation behind the controversial fund.

“The real motivation behind it (housing project) is the jobs we are going to create for the young people of Kenya. Ni kuhakikisha kwamba vijana wanapata ajira (This is to ensure youths are employed),” he said.

Kenya Kwanza legislators have also vowed to pass the Finance Bill 2023.

