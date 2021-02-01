City Taps To Run Dry As Upgrading Of Kabete Station Kicks Off

Major parts of Nairobi will from Wednesday, February 3, 2021 experience dry taps as Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company moves to upgrade Uthiru and Dagoretti pump suctions.

In a notice published in the local dailies on Monday, the company announced that only customers served from Kabete Water Works will experience the interruption scheduled to end on Thursday, February 4, 2021.

“The pumping station situated at Kabete Water Works is being upgraded to pump additional 25,000 Metre cubic/day of water to Karen, Riruta, Satellite, Kawangware and Uthiru areas among others, ” the notice reads.

Parts that will be affected include areas along Naivasha Road (Riruta, Kawangware, Dagoretti Corner and Ngando, Ngong’ Road(Kilimani, City Mortuary, Kenyatta National Hospital, Nairobi Hospital, Coptic Hospital, State House, Department of Defense headquarters, Lavington, Kileleshwa, Kibera, Forces Memorial Hospital, KEMRI, Golf Course Estate, Kenyatta Market, Karen and areas along Gitanga Road among others).

Others include areas along Langata road (Langata Estates, Makadara, KWS, Langata Barracks, St. Marys Hospital, Strathmore University and Wilson Airport).

Areas along Waiyaki Way including University of Nairobi Main Campus Residents, Parklands Campus, Chiromo Campus, Westlands, Parklands, Mountain View and Kangemi will also experience water interruption.

The company urged the residents to reserve and use water sparingly before and during the period of interruption.

“Any inconvenience is highly regretted, ” the company added.

