City Stadium Set For Sh1 Billion Facelift

Kenya’s oldest stadium, City Stadium is set for Ksh1 billion facelift by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS).

The facility has been in disuse since 2016 when it was declared unsafe by a technical team from the Kenyan Premier League.

The amount is part of funds set aside in the Nairobi County Annual Development Plan for the financial year ending June 30, 2023.

“At a cost of Sh1 billion City Stadium will have a new look and attractive stadium which will be fitted with modern equipment, “ reads the plan.

For ages City Stadium, nicknamed Tok Komwanda, has served as the home to multiple Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia.

Past efforts to renovate the facility have never bore fruit.

