City Motorists To Start Enjoying Automated Services With Hourly Parking Rates

President Uhuru Kenyatta has issued a directive to the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) to enable hourly payments for parking in Nairobi.

Until today, motorists have been paying a flat rate of Sh 200 daily for parking in the Central Business District (CBD).

Director General Mohammed Badi said that parking facilities at the law cours, the sunken car park, Desai road and Machakos Bus station have been automated following the president’s directive.

“We have integrated the automation of Desai Road, Machakos Bus Station, Sunken Car Park and the Nairobi Law Courts Parking into the Nairobi Revenue Service Programme,” said Mr Badi.

Mr Badi also revealed that Park Road and Desai Roads termini which have been under construction are 70 percent complete, and will be used by matatus from the Mt Kenya region which come from that direction.

The aim is to reduce traffic congestion and ease traffic flow into Nairobi Central Business District. He said that transport stakeholders and City officials from matatu saccos and the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) have already discussed the matter.

Mr Badi further said that the NMS had plans to construct termini and parking areas for public service vehicles on Mombasa road, Lang’ata road, Waiyaki way and Thika road.

Last year, Nairobi MCAs called on the county government to introduce hourly rates for parking at the CBD to cushion Kenyans from the effects of increased parking fees.

Nominated MCA Mbugua Kabiro asked the county to consider the hourly rates as it would help to spread the charges and avoid straining business people financially.

He noted that hourly rates would boost people who only popped into the CBD for a short period of time.

Roysambu MCA also suggested for the installation of parking metres at strategic points, as it was in the past, to ensure steady revenue collection with proper enforcement.

