City Mechanics Charged With Stealing Sh100,000 From Client’s Car

Two city mechanics have been arraigned and charged with stealing Sh100,000 from a client’s car that had been left in the garage.

The duo, Caleb Maua Kiche and Stanley Omondi reportedly stole the cash from Wilberforce Juma at a garage near Wilson Airport.

Apparently, while taking the car for repairs at the garage, Juma informed the two mechanics that he had some money stashed in the car hence nobody else should be allowed inside.

However, Juma says when he got back, he found the car not fixed and the money missing with the two mechanics reportedly on the run.

It was then that Juma attempted to make calls to them but their numbers were not going through. Kiche however later showed up and was forced to accompany the car owner to the police station to record a statement.

Detectives arrested Kiche on the spot and went after Omondi who had by this time switched his phone off.

The two have denied the charges and were released on Sh200,000 bond or an alternative cash bail of a similar amount.

The case has been set for mention on June 21, 2022.

