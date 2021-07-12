City Lawyer in Trouble After Allegedly Assaulting Wife, Son in Uthiru

A Nairobi lawyer is in trouble after he allegedly assaulted his wife and son at their home in Uthiru, Kiambu County.

George Brian Akello is accused of physically harming his spouse Winnie Eguchi and their 13-year-old son on the night of July 5.

The lawyer is facing assault charges at the Kibera Law Courts. Akello was also facing malicious damage charges which were later withdrawn. He allegedly smashed the minor’s phone during the exchange.

Akello who is now seeking an out-of-court settlement deal is now on the verge of losing his home after Eguchi asked that he leaves their home.

Read: Hunt On For Mukhisa Kituyi After He Ignored DCI Summons Over Assault Case

On the fateful night, Akello is said to have returned from a drinking spree after curfew hours, taken his son in his arms prompting a confrontation.

Sensing danger, Eguchi tried grabbing the child from his father hence the bitter exchange.

Akello entered a not guilty plea before principal magistrate Sharon Maroro and has since been released on a Sh50,000 bond and an alternative cash bail of Sh20,000.

The matter will be mentioned on July 23.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu