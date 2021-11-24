City Lawyer Sammy Gichuki in Trouble for Skipping Bail in Sh20 Million Fraud Case

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have launched a manhunt for Kenyan lawyer Sammy Gichuki wanted for skipping bail.

In a notice shared to members of the public on Tuesday night, the George Kinoti-led directorate said the lawyer absconded court, where he is charged with a Sh20 million fraud.

Waigwa practices under S. Gichuki Waigwa & Associates, a firm based in Nairobi.

He was charged in 2017 with stealing from Aguthi Enterprises.

Police said he appeared in court for the first hearing and vanished into thin air afterwards.

Read: Lawyer Among Three Suspects Arrested As Sleuths Bust Online Car Dealers Fraud Syndicate

The court has issued a warrant of arrest against the advocate and police are seeking information from members of the public to help in tracing the suspect.

“Should you have any information that may lead to the arrest of the above suspect, please report any DCI offices across the country or call our toll free number 0800722203. #FichuakwaDCI, USIOGOPE!” the notice reads in part.



Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...