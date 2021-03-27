Renowned City Jeweller Nagin Pattni Dead

City Jeweller Nagin Pattni is dead. The 83 year old jeweler, whose full names are Shri Nagindas Gordhandas Challa died on Friday March 26 in Nairobi.

The family issued a statement describing Pattni as “a great soul who touched the lives of many and brought a smile to all.”

Nagin Pattni is renowned for selling engagement and wedding rings in business spanning 40 years. The jeweller who has sold rings to countless Kenyan couples is said to have held nuptials in high esteem.

“He started and build up the firm to where it is today through honesty and hard work.” The family said in the statement.

According to remarks by Pattni in a past interview, he believed that a the ring had more value than “embroidered garments, exquisite giant cakes, a trail of sleek cars, good food and drinks flowing.”

Read: Lupita Nyong’o Stuns In Sh353 Million Diamond Jewellery At SAG Awards

“A wedding is a big occasion for the couple. For the bride, it is a milestone and the ring slipping down her finger means everything. She may forget other aspects of the ceremony, but the ring is a constant reminder that there was a wedding,” said Pattni.

“The ring is far more important than the decoration, dress, and food. While the cheerful voices, delicious food, and the music end after the ceremony, the ring outlasts them all. It has unique permanency. Yet it is so much less costly than the gown or other prerequisite items.” he added.

Pattni also believed that rings should not only be confined to marriage

The jeweller has a number of shops going by his name, Nagin Pattni in various parts of the City.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu