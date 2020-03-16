City Hotel On Lock Down Over Suspected Coronavirus Guest

Hotel Tropaz, located along Moi Avenue in the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) has been put on lock down following information on the entrance of a guest suspected to have Coronavirus.

According to NTV, an alarm was raised with sources confirming that the guest had indicated the symptoms associated with the dreaded COVID-19.

In a video circulated online, police officers are captured swinging into action on Sunday evening and took charge of the Hotel’s gate with people barred from accessing it.

Additionally, the guest was believed to be a middle-aged woman who was in her middle thirties and is reported to have come into contact with a foreigner who was believed to have carried the virus and was taken ill.

The woman is said to have made frantic efforts to leave the hotel but it was all in vain as the police authorities stood their ground stating that they were under instructions not to let anyone in or out of the building.

At the time of publishing, it is still not clear how many people were trapped in the hotel and the progress so far is yet to be communicated.

This incident happened a few hours after President Uhuru Kenyatta confirmed more cases of COVID-19 in the country, with stringent measures put up to contain its spread.

Through a presser, the President ordered the closure of all schools, primary, boarding and universities as well as a directive to employees to have workers work from home.

Uhuru also announced the suspension of travel from countries that have reported cases of COVID-19 with only Kenyan citizens being allowed into the country provided they observe self-quarantine directive or visit a government facility for a check-up. The self-quarantine measures will be in force for 30 days.

“In order to avoid the risk of transmission through physical handling of money we encourage the use of cashless transactions such as Mobile Money such as M-Pesa and credit cards. We appeal to mobile operators and banks to take note of the situation that we are in and reduce the cost of transactions during this period, ” the President said.

The first case of COVID-19 was confirmed on Friday, March 13, 2020, by the Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.

In a statement, the CS said the patient was identified to be a woman, aged 27 who travelled from the U.S. to Nairobi through London.

Kagwe, however, urged Kenyans not to panic as the victim was under isolation and in stable condition.

Globally, more than 125,000 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in more 114 countries and over 4,600 deaths reported.

More than 10 countries in Africa have reported cases of coronavirus. They are Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Senegal, Cameroon, Togo, South Africa, Burkina Faso, Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Mauritius, Ethiopia, Ghana and Kenya.

