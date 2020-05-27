Fear Engulfs City Hall After Officer Tests Positive For COVID-19

“She was in the office last week and when the news reached to us, all those who had been in close contact with her were ordered to go for self-quarantine for 14 days,” the officer said.

This was confirmed by Nairobi Health executive Hitan Majevdia who indicated that she had already been isolated with four others who had kept close contact with her having to undergo testing.

“Yes, indeed, it is true and we have already isolated her and her close contacts. What I know is she was not an outgoing person but we have to take necessary precautions especially on the colleagues she has been working with,” he said.

Further, the Health executive stated that being a public figure, she might have come into contact with several other people thus warranting immediate contact tracing.

The other 10 officers who were asked to self-quarantine are also expected to get tested before resuming work.

“Being a public office, we might not be able to know the number of people she interacted with but the contact tracing will give clear guidance,” said Majevdia.

As of today, the county recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases after 123 tested positive. The tally stands at 1471 with 408 recoveries and 55 fatalities.

