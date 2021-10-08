City Hall Employees Threaten to Down Tools Over Salary Delays

Over 11,000 city hall employees have threatened to down their tools over failure by their employer to meet their grievances among them salary delays.

The employees are calling on the Acting Nairobi Governor Ann Kananu and the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) boss Mohammed Badi to address their grievances.

Among the complaints are delayed salaries, non-provision of medical cover to employees by the employer, non-payment of overtime and lack of provision of Personal Protective Equipment for employees (PPEs).

Read:Microsoft Employees to Receive Sh160,000 Covid-19 Bonus

“Due to non-compliance and wilful failure on your part to address these grievances the union hereby invoke section 18 of the Employment Act, 2007, to parade members at City Hall beginning Wednesday October 13, 2021 at 8am,” reads in part a letter by the Kenya County Government Workers Union Nairobi Staff Branch Secretary Festus Ngari and Nairobi City Branch Secretary Benson Olianga. They further cite frustrations from the employers adding that despite making their grievances clear, nothing has so far been done and neither have any talks been initiated to address the same. Thus, they term the actions as unfair and going against Section 34(1) of the Employment Act, 2007. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...