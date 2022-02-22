City Hall Employees Down Tools Over Delayed Salaries

City hall employees have today downed their tools over delayed salaries and poor working conditions.

In photos seen by Kahawa Tungu, the entrance has been locked with nobody allowed to go in nor come out. Our sources also reveal that heavy police presence is at the location.

Last year, over 11,000 city hall employees threatened to down their tools over failure by their employer to meet their grievances among them salary delays.

The employees were calling on Governor Ann Kananu and the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) boss Mohammed Badi to address their grievances.

Among the complaints are delayed salaries, non-provision of medical cover to employees by the employer, non-payment of overtime and lack of provision of Personal Protective Equipment for employees (PPEs).

“Due to non-compliance and wilful failure on your part to address these grievances, the union hereby invoke section 18 of the Employment Act, 2007, to parade members at City Hall beginning Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at 8 am,” a letter by the Kenya County Government Workers Union Nairobi Staff Branch Secretary Festus Ngari and Nairobi City Branch Secretary Benson Olianga read.

