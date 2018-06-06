in ENTERTAINMENT

City Council Retaliates On Kenya Power After Electricity Disconnection

City Council Askaris watch as Kenya power vehicle is towed/courtesy
City Council Askaris watch as Kenya power vehicle is towed/courtesy

City council askaris have gone on rampage at the central business district of Nairobi clamping Kenya Power vehicles after their power was disconnected at City Hall.

The askaris watched as the Kenya power vehicles were towed away. The Kenya power however insisted that they had paid for parking in advance.

Kenyans on twitter did not sympathize with Kenya power saying that the parastatal deserved what was being done to them as they had stolen from the common ‘mwananchi’ through inflated power bills.

The clamping of the cars was seen as a retaliation after the power was disconnected.

