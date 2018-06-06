City Council Retaliates On Kenya Power After Electricity Disconnection

City council askaris have gone on rampage at the central business district of Nairobi clamping Kenya Power vehicles after their power was disconnected at City Hall.

The askaris watched as the Kenya power vehicles were towed away. The Kenya power however insisted that they had paid for parking in advance.

@county_nairobi askari watches as our vehicle KBG 859C is towed despite having made parking payments in advance. ^KK pic.twitter.com/1YrNUjIAa6 — Kenya Power Limited (@KenyaPower) June 6, 2018

Kenyans on twitter did not sympathize with Kenya power saying that the parastatal deserved what was being done to them as they had stolen from the common ‘mwananchi’ through inflated power bills.

Does this mean @KenyaPower ,@KenyaPower_Care also feel the pain the same way we do when you over charge and tax us? They should have towed all you vehicles including the one for MD.??? — Nikolas Wuokorayo (@NWuokorayo) June 6, 2018

The clamping of the cars was seen as a retaliation after the power was disconnected.

