City Cop Injured After Two Bar Attendants Fight Over Him

A city police officer is nursing injuries following a fight between two bar attendants.

The officer based at Kware police station in Embakasi had gone for a few beers at the Villa police station canteen when the incident occurred, said Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti on Sunday.

“The officer left his place of work after his shift and opted to enjoy the rest of the night irrigating his throat with a few swallows, at the Villa police station canteen. While imbibing his drinks he engaged one of the bar stewards who was serving him identified as Lucy Mueni in a hearty conversation,” said Kinoti.

“Mueni appeared to have been smitten by the recently graduated officer as she would sit next to him giggling in excitement, whenever she was not serving the rest of the patrons.”

This, on the other hand, did not sit well with her coworker, Favian Nekesa, who was working at the canteen’s counter.

According to DCI, Nekesa was equally enamored with the police officer with whom she may have already had an affair.

“Unbeknownst to Mueni, her colleague was equally attracted to the cop with an athletic physique and a neatly trimmed moustache. They must have had a thing before. Unable to take any more of their shenanigans, Nekesa left the counter flying and launched a barrage of blows and kicks at the hapless Mueni who was sent tumbling on the floor injuring her head and hands.”

Following her attack on Mueni, Nekesa shifted her attention to the cop, who she assaulted with flying projectiles.

The noise drew the attention of patrol policemen, who raced to take control of the situation.

Mueni and the officer were then taken to Mukuru Health Centre for medical treatment.

However, the officer’s health worsened, and he was transferred to a city hospital at 3 a.m. He is currently in stable condition.

The incident is under probe.

