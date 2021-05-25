City Blogger Abdullahi Musa Charged With Extortion

City Blogger Abdullahi Musa has been charged with extorting money from a businessman in Nairobi.

According to police reports, Musa who claims to work for Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) extorted money from businessman Abass Ibrahim Khalif and published accusations about the said businessman on his Facebook page.

Reportedly, Abass on finding out that Musa, whom he was very familiar with was sharing false videos and stories about him on Facebook opted to reach out and solve the differences amicably.

The businessman reportedly pleaded with Musa to pull the posts down but he refused and asked for money while making threats that if that was not met, more stories and videos would be posted.

Musa was thus arrested on Sunday evening along Lenana Road and held at Central Police Station. He was arraigned on Monday.

Appearing before Magistrate Martha Nazushi at Milimani Law Courts, Musa pleaded not guilty and pleaded for leniency. The prosecution however objected to his release on bail.

The magistrate allowed police to detain Musa for 7 days to allow room for investigations into the matter.

