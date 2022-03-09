Citizen TV’s Linus Kaikai Lands New Role As Joe Ageyo Exits Station

Linus Kaikai has been promoted to Royal Media Services (RMS) Editorial Director after Joe Ageyo exited the station.

The station’s Managing Director Wachira Waruru confirmed Kaikai’s appointment stating that he will oversee the administrative and editorial functions across all RMS platforms.

“As Editorial Director, Linus will oversee the administrative and editorial functions of our news and current affairs operations across the RMS platforms,” the memo reads in part.

Kaikai previously served at the station as the Director of Strategy.

Joe Ageyo on the other hand served in the station for four years as the Editorial Director. He is said to have left the station to pursue personal interests.

“I wish to announce that Joe Ageyo who has for the last four years served the RMS as Editorial Director is leaving the company to pursue other interests,” Waruru said in the memo. The changes will take effect April1, 2022.

