Citizen TV YouTube Channel With Over 3 Million Subscribers Allegedly Hacked, Deleted

YouTube
Photo courtesy

Citizen TV’s YouTube channel with over 3.24 million subscribers has been hacked and deleted. The media channel is used to broadcast the media house’s programmes and News for the online and diaspora community.

Last evening, several sources indicated that the channel had been hacked and taken over by some users who renamed it “Ethereum (US)” before going live. The two men on the Live were talking about the projected prices of Ethereum.

However, as of this morning, the channel had disappeared, with a disclaimer indicating that it had been terminated for violating YouTube’s policies.

The company has two channels ‘Citizen TV’ which has been hacked, and ‘Citizen TV Live’ which is now being used to broadcast their shows.

More follows.

Written by Vanessa Murrey

