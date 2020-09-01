Citizen TV’s Victoria Rubadiri Wins The 2020 BBC World News Komla Dumor Award

Citizen TV news anchor and investigative reporter Victoria Rubadiri has been named the winner of the 2020 BBC World News Komla Dumor Award.

Rubadiri becomes the second Kenyan to win the award after Wahiga Mwaura, who won the award in 2018. She becomes the sixth winner since the award was launched in 2014 after Solomon Serwanjja, Waihiga Mwaura, Amina Yuguda, Didi Akinyelure and Nancy Kacungira.

The award was created to honour Komla Dumor, a presenter for BBC World News, who died suddenly aged 41 in 2014.

“Komla was a well-rounded journalist whose style, though authoritative, was also compassionate, empathetic and uplifting. His ability to give the facts comprehensively, and yet still be attuned to his audience, was something I admired and a skill I seek to emulate,” said Rubadiri.

“I am excited at the prospect of learning new skills at the BBC to be able to connect with audiences locally, regionally and internationally, no matter on which platform the story is being told,” she added.

Rubadiri will now begin a training course with the BBC Academy before joining BBC News teams – across TV, radio and online.

“We’re delighted to have Victoria on board to bring her insights and passion to the BBC. Komla had the incredible ability to give stories from the continent global resonance, and also deliver it with familiarity and understanding. We’re looking forward to seeing Victoria embody that by bringing her perspectives to life,” said Jamie Angus, Director of BBC World Service Group.

