Citizen TV Journalist Kimani Mbugua Opens Up About Depression That Almost Took Away His Life

TV journalist Kimani Mbugua has opened up about his struggle with depression while growing up under strict parents.

Kimani, through a post, narrated that he did not have an easy childhood, having been brought up by strict parents who forced him to focus only on books, to a point of almost taking his life away.

According to Kimani, his depression began immediately after he cleared high school in 2013 and joined Moi University, adding that as a 17 year old he shut the world out and no one including his parents and siblings were aware of his battle with depression.

Kimani narrated that his father had lost all their fortune through wrong investment decisions plunging the family in poverty.

Following the family loosing everything, the journalist contemplated taking his life away in 2014 as he was very stressed of the fact that his parents were struggling back home.

“In early 2014, things took a turn for the worst when I contemplated suicide. I wanted to end it all, the devastating feeling of not making it in life. I went to Facebook and wrote my own eulogy, posted a picture and told my ‘sorry self’ RIP,” said Kimani.

He additionally said that he had opted for three options to end his life, jumping off a waterfall on my campus, jump off the fourth floor of my hostel or starve myself. He settled for the latter and started starving himself before his cousin paid him a visit and saved him.

“I have to admit there was a sigh of relief knowing that someone actually cared and came to look for me. I was ashamed of myself so I didn’t tell him I was starving myself so that I will die. At some point, I wanted to wake up but I couldn’t get myself out of bed,” said Kimani.

Kimani explained that he made his story public to create awareness and encourage people to fight through the struggles they face in life, adding that anyone was capable of suffering from depression and it does not only affect certain people.

