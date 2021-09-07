Citizen TV Editor Accuses MP Babu Owino of Sending Threatening Texts

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino is on the spot for allegedly sending threatening texts to a Citizen TV news editor.

The editor, Muraya Kariuki, claimed to have received calls and texts from an individual that identified themselves as Babu.

One of the texts read, “You can enjoy your small cheo (post). You’ll take responsibility for the negative news you chose to air against Baba. We have proven beyond per adventure that you are on DP’s payroll.”

DETAILS OF THE NASTY CALL AND MESSAGES THAT FOLLOWED FROM THE PERSON WHO INTRODUCED THEMSELVES AS BABU OWINO MP, EMBAKASI EAST pic.twitter.com/wCN3q63R6M — Muraya Kariuki (@murayakariuki) September 6, 2021

The lawmaker quickly took responsibility for the texts and calls saying that Kariuki was using his position to influence news that do not favour ODM party leader Raila Odinga.

“Yes I called you na utawacha ujinga yako.It’s both a professional misconduct and unprofessional conduct using your position to influence and air negative news against Baba,” Babu said in a tweet.

Kariuki asked that the lawmaker takes action through the correct route without resorting to threats.

“File a formal complaint please, with my bosses or any regulatory body that you feel would address your concerns. It is better than this nonsense of threats,” the journalist responded.

Not one to back out of a fight, the first time MP said, “You told me that you choose whoever appears on news,I see how important you are.Even my grandmother can do that.”

“Your age mates are at CNN while you are still here whining.”

Yes I called you na utawacha ujinga https://t.co/LrdOYN6R7M’s both a professional misconduct and unprofessional conduct using your position to influence and air negative news against Baba. — Babu Owino (@HEBabuOwino) September 7, 2021

This comes shortly after the Media Council of Kenya (MCK) defended Citizen TV.

The Royal Media Services (RMS) owned station has been trending after allies of Deputy President William Ruto accused it of bias.

This was following a report aired on Sunday night that the DP’s motorcade was stoned in Naro Moru, Nyeri County, during a church visit in the area.

“Our attention has been drawn to a social media post by Kimilili MP, Didmus Barasa, dated 5th September 2021, referring to one media house as `Githeri media’, ‘Gutter Press’ and calling on his supporters to move to another media house,” said MCK CEO David Omwoyo.

“The contents of the post by the politician are an affront to media freedom and a clear sign of intimidation by politicians to the media house and journalism at large. Whereas the politician has the fight to disagree with the editorial policies of any media house, it is unacceptable to incite the public against any media house.”

