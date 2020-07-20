Citizen TV Anchor Jeff Koinange Tests Positive For Covid-19

Citizen TV anchor Jeff Koinange has revealed that he recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

In a tweet on Monday, Mr Koinange, however, said he is asymptomatic and in self-isolation.

“Folks, just to let you know, I have tested POSITIVE for Covid-19. I’m doing Good..NO symptoms…and my Family is fine. All my close contacts have been informed. Right now I’m in self isolation. Many thanks to Royal Media Services Management for its Support. Stay SAFE & God Bless!” he wrote.

Folks, just to let you know, I have tested POSITIVE for Covid-19. I'm doing Good..NO symptoms…and my Family is fine. All my close contacts have been informed. Right now I'm in self isolation. Many thanks to Royal Media Services Management for its Support. Stay SAFE & God Bless! pic.twitter.com/eAwMpPAe5u — Jeff Koinange, MBS (@KoinangeJeff) July 20, 2020

This comes days after another journalist at the Royal Media Services-owned station, Stephen Letoo, confirmed to have contracted the virus.

Mr Letoo hosts a morning political show with Mr Koinange at Hot 96.

Read: Citizen TV’s Stephen Letoo Tests Positive For COVID-19, Recounts Exhibiting No Symptoms

Mr Letoo also told a local media last week that he is asymptomatic and is currently under the home-based care program.

“I did not have any signs and even now I don’t have any signs. I am fine and I have my appetite like before. You might even think that I am pretending. I can’t trace and explain how I got it but upon doing the tests at Nairobi Hospital, it turned out that I had contacted the virus,” he told The Star in an interview.

A number of journalists at the media house have reportedly tested positive for the virus and are yet to go public about their state.

So far, Kenya has recorded 13,771 cases, 238 deaths and 5,616 recoveries.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu