CIC Group Launches Medical Cover for Senior Citizens

CIC Insurance Group has launched a medical cover for senior citizens.

The cover dubbed Seniors Mediplan targets senior citizens from the age of 60 years.

The insurer said, in a statement on Tuesday, that while the joining age is capped at 80 years, beneficiaries will remain on cover for life, guaranteeing medical protection to senior citizens after retirement.

Speaking during the launch, Managing Director CIC General Insurance Fred Ruoro divulged that the cover is designed to benefit senior citizens who spend most of their savings on treatments in old age.

“As you age, medical care becomes more expensive. Senior citizens without a medical cover end up spending most of their hard-earned life savings to cater for medical expenses which drives people into abject poverty,” Mr. Ruoro said.

He added, “This innovation by CIC General, a subsidiary of CIC Group, will ensure that senior citizens receive the medical attention they need and their life savings can be channelled to other income-generating activities after retirement, leading them to more productive lives.”

Read: Former CIC CEO Tom Gitogo Sells His 11 Million Shares In The Company

The product will be offering in-patient, outpatient, dental, optical, and within East Africa the benefit of ambulance and air evacuation.

The product will also offer a last expense cover if the insured person passes on while the cover is in force.

The company clarified that children, who form part of the dependants of the insured, are not be eligible and customers are urged to opt for an alternative cover provided under CIC Family Medisure. The cover also allows one legal spouse as a dependant of the principal member.

Also Read: Patrick Nyaga Appointed CIC Insurance CEO

To enroll for the new cover you will be required to submit medical records.

Other documents required include a copy of ID/passport of the principal member and spouse and a copy of PIN certificate for the principal member.

According to National Census conducted in 2019, the number of older persons in the country had risen to about 2.7 million.

This represents about six percent of the total population.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...