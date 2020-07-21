Churchill Show Comedian Njoro Opens Up On Battling Depression, Attempting To Take His Life Thrice

Churchill show comedian George Maina popularly known by his stage name Njoro has finally opened up about his battle with depression and how he attempted to take away his life thrice.

This was after his colleague Zeddy opted to intervene following a recent trend that has seen talented comedians go to an early grave due to depression.

In an interview with Zeddy, Njoro indicated gratitude stating that things had been tough forcing him to move back to his parents’ house.

According to the funny man, he had hit rock bottom and attempted to take away his life thrice. He intimated that his father had been diagnosed with stomach cancer and his work was not doing so well thus the pressure became too much.

“You know, when you lose everything, you also end up losing the people you used to call your friends. I have tried to take my own life three times but by some miracle I failed in all my attempts. It must be God’s plan but truth be told, I am not well at all,” he confessed.

All these happened between October to December last year where he made the final attempt to take away his life by trying to drive his car off a cliff. He was however saved by a truck driver who saw him praying inside his car, parked over a cliff.

Initially, he made unsuccessful attempts using rat poison.

“After I was done with my final prayer, I stepped on the gas but the car didn’t move an inch,” he narrated.

In an Instagram rant last month, Zeddy brought to the limelight the challenges that comedians were subjected to plunging them into depression.

For instance, Zeddy attributed the recent deaths of comedians to frustrations by producer Victor Ber. This was following Kasee’s death who was found dead along the road. He was the third comedian to have passed away under the same circumstances.

Zeddy left no stones unturned as she labelled Ber a dream killer and a heartless person that was frustrating comedians and driving them into depression.

In his defence, Victor Ber intimated that comedians falling into depression was their own doing for failing to manage fame and the riches that come along with it.

He further faulted Zeddy for bringing his wife, Comedian Teacher Wanjiku into the mess.

“Churchill sometimes would call me and ask me to make artists toe the line. They might think I am heartless but it is my way of preparing them for what they will encounter when they step on that stage,” he said.

An intervention was reportedly created with the underlying issues expected to be addressed to prevent a repeat of the events.

