Churchill Loses His Cool While Addressing Comedians At Othuol Othuol’s Funeral [Video]

Churchill Show founder Daniel Ndambuki on Saturday lost his cool while addressing comedians who attended Othuol Othuol’s burial in Ndere village, Siaya County.

In an angry lecture, Churchill scolded the comedians blaming their misfortunes on social media pressure.

He mentioned entertainer Zeddy who in July this year opened up on the plight of some comedians undergoing difficult times under the management of Churchill Show. Zeddy later, in a separate program, spoke about the likes Njoro and Paul Wa Kimani who she claimed are battling depression.

While paying his tribute to Othuol, Churchill encouraged comedians to use platforms like Churchill Show to grow their brands.

“Don’t wake up every morning and your telling them what you are eating, what your wearing, you have a life. Stop calling people your family because the moment you stop cracking jokes, they stop being your family. Leave the bloggers, they earn money through your stories,” angry Ndambuki stated.

Reacting to claims that his show is frustrating comedians, Churchill said he is doing his best and no one should blame him for what comedians in the country are going through.

He said Kenyans should direct the anger to the government.

“I’m not the government. I’m not funded by the government. I’m just a person who had a small dream and whose ambition was to change the lives of as many Kenyans as I could and make them realize their dreams,” said Ndambuki.

Read: Someone Is Pushing Zeddy To Create Division Within Churchill Show – Victor Ber Finally Speaks

He continued, “Let me ask you, most of you have performed high school drama festival, primary schools to the national level and it ends up in State House, have you asked yourself what happens to those talents? That is how most of the dreams die.

“The reason why you see them say Churchill comedian when something bad happens is because it’s the only platform that they get to be seen. Listen, I am not the government and I am not funded by the government.”

Othuol, born Ben Maurice Onyango, died a fortnight ago after a long battle with brain tumour. He was 31 years old.

Some of the comedians who attended his burial include Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o and MC Jesse who has for years worked with the late comic star under the Churchill Raw show.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu