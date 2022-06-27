Churches Conference Wants Team University to Revoke Sakaja’s Degree

Nairobi-based All Africa Conference of Churches (AACC) wants Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja’s degree withdrawn.

The organization wants Uganda’s Team University to invalidate the senator’s Bachelor of Science in Management degree, according Ugandan publication the Monitor.

In a letter dated June 14, AACC requested the institution to send the lawmaker entrance letter, information regarding the payment of tuition, and the mode of instruction leading up to the award of the degree in question.

Additionally, they demanded that the institution provide a certified copy of the list of graduates from the same class as the former TNA chairman who graduated on October 21, 2016.

“Sakaja was a nominated Member of Parliament in Kenya between 2013 and 2017. Therefore it is not practically possible that he physically attended classes in Team University as the university has no campus in Kenya and from the available records in the Kenyan parliament, there is no evidence of Sakaja’s absenteeism from parliament to enable him to have physically attended the school,” reads the letter in part.

Read: Relief For Sakaja as CUE Withdraws Letter Revoking Recognition of Uganda Degree

“As for online classes, your university was not licensed to offer online classes and indeed did not offer any such classes during the period between 2012 and 2016 when Mr Sakaja claims to have attended the school.”

Sakaja only visited Uganda once, on October 17, 2014, on legislative business, according to AACC, which sought proof that he attended all of his classes or the minimum number needed to graduate.

The organization claimed in the letter that Team University lacked the necessary authorization to provide online courses during the time UDA Nairobi gubernatorial candidate claims to have earned his degree.

Additionally, they wanted an explanation as to why the his degree is listed as a “Bachelor of Science in Management (External)” rather than a “Bachelor of Science in Management” as it appears in the diploma booklet.

It also demanded an explanation for the absence of Sakaja’s name from either the graduation booklet’s addendum or the list of graduates.

Read Also: I have Not Received any Letter from CUE- Sakaja Says on Skipping Summon

Sakaja’s degree has been a topic of discussion for the last two weeks.

The senator is, however, on the clear after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Disputes Tribunal threw out petitions challenging his candidacy.

The Commission for University Education (CUE) which had withdrawn its recognition for Sakaja’s degree, last week, rescinded its decision until investigations into the authenticity of the degree are complete.

Polls show that the senator is the favourite to win the governor seat. He is ahead of Jubilee’s Polycarp Igathe, businesswoman Agnes Kagure, among others.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...