Church Leader In Court After Being Busted with Ksh41 Million in Fake Currencies

A local church leader is in trouble with authorities over alleged fraud.

Bernard Maina Mwangi, the Secretary-General of African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA) churches in Kenya, was recently arrested after being busted with Ksh41.85 million in fake currencies.

Police said the package that included fake 365,000 US dollars and 96,000 Kenyan shilling notes was found in Mwangi’s car while driving along Kiambu road on March 10, 2022.

The suspect was arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) following a tip-off from a member of the public regarding Mwangi’s conduct.

He was whisked to the DCI Headquarters along Kiambu Road where the notes were confirmed to be counterfeit.

The suspect was arraigned before Kiambu Law Courts where he was charged with forgery.

“On March 10th 2022 along Kiambu road, within Nairobi County, you were found with forged 100US dollars purporting to be bills of exchange,” the charge sheet read in part.

Mwangi denied the charges before Magistrate Muthoni Kamau and was freed on Ksh100,000 cash bail pending hearing and determination of the case.

